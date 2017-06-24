Auditor: cost overruns in state construction projects

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont state auditor's report has found frequent cost overruns for major state construction projects.

Auditor Doug Hoffer reviewed 10 projects from the past five years and found the total costs were nearly $25 million higher than the $92 million originally budgeted.

Vermont Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2t49Fwy) that Hoffer says the average 27 percent overrun is due to shortcomings in project management for projects like the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital in Berlin and the Public Health Lab in Colchester.

Chris Cole, commissioner of the Department of Buildings and General Services, says at times the best-managed projects exceed budgets and that the state can't control unforeseen costs. But he acknowledges that the department can do a better job.

