Winooski celebrates french heritage on Sunday

WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) - French heritage will be celebrated this weekend in Winooski.

French Heritage Day takes place on Sunday at an indoor and outdoor celebration along Winooski Falls Way. The 12th year of the event includes live franco music from Quebec, Maine, Louisiana and Africa as well art, crafts, history lessons and food.

Organizers say last year's event was a great success attended by more than 900 people.

