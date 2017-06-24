Endangered turtles released into Lake Champlain

NORTH HERO, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife has released 20 baby spiny softshell turtles into Lake Champlain.

It's part of a 10-year program in which Fish and Wildlife captures baby turtles in the fall, keeps them safe during the winter, and releases them again in the summer.

Steve Parren tells WPTZ-TV (http://bit.ly/2s3sX4U ) that the goal is let the baby turtles grow a bit bigger in captivity to give them a better chance of survival in the lake.

Spiny softshell turtles are common in North America, but not in Lake Champlain. Fish and Wildlife estimates there are only a couple hundred of them. The state considers them to be a threatened a species. They're also listed as threatened in Canada.

Information from: WPTZ-TV, http://www.thechamplainchannel.com

