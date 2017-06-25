Quantcast

Family blames bedding for nursing home death

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The family of a woman who died in November in an assisted-living home is blaming the bedding and lack of staffing for her death.

Ninety-five-year-old Patricia Calmer was found with her head trapped between her bed rail and an air mattress in November at Pillsbury Manor South.

The Burlington Free Press (http://bfpne.ws/2t7t8wd ) reports a lawsuit filed by her family this month cites violations including bed height, insufficient staffing and failure to re-examine the best type of bed conditions. The family's lawyer called it "an unnecessary and untimely death."

The facility's ownership changed hands to New Horizons Senior Living in May. In an emailed statement, a New Horizons official said none of the individuals named in the lawsuit work there today. The previous operator couldn't be reached for comment.

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com

