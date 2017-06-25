Deer helps to bring high-speed pursuit to a conclusion

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a deer may have played a role in bringing a high-speed pursuit to a conclusion.

Troopers say the vehicle that was being pursued reached 100 mph before hitting the deer and then crashing a half-mile later into a ditch. Police arrested 19-year-old Derek Bristol of St. Johnsbury and 26-year-old Ceara Concannon of East Burke after they attempted to flee on foot.

Investigators say the episode unfolded early Saturday after troopers found that someone had crashed a vehicle into the door of a convenience store and pried open the cash register.

Charges include burglary, possession of stolen property, attempting to elude and resisting arrest. Both were detained Sunday at the Northeast Correctional Complex. It was unknown if they had lawyers.

