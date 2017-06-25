Lamoille County to hold community discussion on opiates

HYDE PARK, Vt. (AP) - The Lamoille County sheriff has organized a community discussion next week on opiate abuse.

The conversation Tuesday evening in Hyde Park will focus on prevention strategies, solutions to opiate misuse and how to help family, friends and neighbors affected by opiate abuse in the Lamoille Valley.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott, Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Tom Anderson and speakers in long-term recovery are expected to speak.

Topics to be discussed are the state of opiate abuse in the county, state and country; new prescribing rules and community resources. The forum takes place at the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.