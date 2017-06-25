Quantcast

College system to looking to balanced budget in fiscal 2018

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Officials say the Vermont State Colleges System can boast the first balanced budget in several years for the 2018 fiscal year.

Spokeswoman Tricia Coates says the Board of Trustees approved a $173 million systemwide budget that does not anticipate a deficit following several years in which the Vermont State Colleges System ended the fiscal year with debt.

The Rutland Herald (http://bit.ly/2rO6ftk ) reports that the budget has faced significant pressures in recent years because of low financial support from the state.

The system has more than 12,000 students, which includes over 10,000 Vermonters. The five colleges in the system are Castleton University, Johnson State College, Lyndon State College, Vermont Technical College and the Community College of Vermont.

