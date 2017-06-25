Quantcast

Lakeside homeowners, sculling camp clash over waterway use - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Lakeside homeowners, sculling camp clash over waterway use

Posted: Updated:
By LISA RATHKE
Associated Press

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Rowing is thought of as a relatively quiet, benign sport. But some owners of lakeside vacation homes in Vermont say too much of it by a renowned sculling camp is preventing them from enjoying the waterway they share.

The Craftsbury Outdoor Center has operated a rowing camp on Great Hosmer Pond since the 1970s. The center also trains athletes seeking to make the national team or the Olympics and has added a community rowing program.

But second homeowners nearby say the business is monopolizing the public body of water, preventing them from fully enjoying the lake.

The state has stepped in to develop rules for lake use, and the center had made adjustments to its schedule to appease homeowners. But the property owners say the measures don't go far enough.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.