Quantcast

Vermont's Copley Hospital is opening new surgical center - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont's Copley Hospital is opening new surgical center

Posted: Updated:

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) - A new surgical center is opening at the Copley Hospital in the Vermont town of Morrisville.

The $12.5 million James and Mary Louise Carpenter Surgical Center includes three operating rooms, a procedure area and a family waiting area. It is replacing an outdated surgical area.

Vermont Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2szLMM1 ) reports the new wing makes up about 20 percent of the space in the 25-bed hospital.

The expansion isn't increasing the number of operating rooms in the hospital, but Copley CEO Art Mathisen says the hospital had outgrown its old operating rooms, which were built in 1979.

The space from the old operating rooms will be used to expand the hospital's birthing center and cafeteria.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.