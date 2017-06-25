Vermont's Copley Hospital is opening new surgical center

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) - A new surgical center is opening at the Copley Hospital in the Vermont town of Morrisville.

The $12.5 million James and Mary Louise Carpenter Surgical Center includes three operating rooms, a procedure area and a family waiting area. It is replacing an outdated surgical area.

Vermont Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2szLMM1 ) reports the new wing makes up about 20 percent of the space in the 25-bed hospital.

The expansion isn't increasing the number of operating rooms in the hospital, but Copley CEO Art Mathisen says the hospital had outgrown its old operating rooms, which were built in 1979.

The space from the old operating rooms will be used to expand the hospital's birthing center and cafeteria.

