21 people enter new week as US citizens

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Twenty-one people are entering the new week as United States citizens after taking the oath of citizenship at a ceremony in Vermont's largest city.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says the oath of citizenship was administrated Friday in Burlington by U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford.

The new citizens ranged in age from 21 to 65. They came from 13 countries: Belgium, Bhutan, Brazil, Canada, People's Republic of China, Congo, France, India, Mexico, Romania, Rwanda, Thailand and Vietnam

Citizenship and Immigration Services says that during the 2016 fiscal year, just over 750,000 people were naturalized at ceremonies throughout the country and around the world. That includes more 650 individuals who were naturalized through the Vermont field office in St. Albans.

