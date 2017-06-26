Flowers lovers flock to Vermont bog for wild orchids

Quantcast

By LISA RATHKE
Associated Press

HARTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Each spring and summer, a Vermont bog yields a rare spectacle - hundreds of wild orchids in bloom, drawing visitors from around the country.

The bulbous pink and white showy lady's slippers are currently on full display at Eshqua Bog in Hartland.

This particular orchid is considered rare in Vermont. It thrives in the area that is technically defined as a fen because of the wet, sunny conditions, with soil containing peat and lime.

A boardwalk allows visitors access to the fen and close-up view of the orchids.

The 40-acre (16-hectare) Eshqua Bog Natural Area is jointly owned and managed by the Nature Conservancy and the New England Wild Flower Society.

