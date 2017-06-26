8 of 16 escaped elk back at ranch after escaping in Vermont

DERBY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say eight of the 16 elk on the run since they escaped from a Derby enclosure are back home.

Seven returned and an eighth was captured. Commissioner Louis Porter tells WCAX-TV (http://bit.ly/2tcqXam ) that one was shot by its owner or one of his employees.

The elk had escaped on June 18.

Fish and Wildlife officials are continuing to search for the eight elk still on the loose. Porter says the best option would be to get them back alive. But he say if they are posing a risk to people or a disease risk to wildlife, the department may have to take other measures.

He says the department is asking the owner to make every effort to get the animals by noon Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.