MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Public Service Board is changing its name to the Vermont Public Utility Commission.

The board announced on its website that the new name will go into effect on July 1.

The panel will continue its mission of approving the siting of energy project and oversee public utilities.

WCAX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2serQus ) that officials say the new name more clearly reflects the panel's responsibilities and reduces its confusion with the Vermont Department of Public Service, which represent the public in utility issues.

The change comes shortly after the appointment of Anthony Roisman as chairman of the panel, announced early this month.

