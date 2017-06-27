Quantcast

Officials: No identity theft reported from database breach - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Officials: No identity theft reported from database breach

Posted: Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Officials have received no reports of identity theft or harm from Vermonters following a breach in the state's job search database in March that officials said could affect about 180,000 Vermont accounts.

State officials had said the breach could affect anyone who had an account on the Vermont Department of Labor's Job Link website since 2003, including those who applied for unemployment benefits and entered personal information to show they were looking for a job.

A legislative liason to the state Labor Department told the Burlington Free Press (http://bfpne.ws/2tcM383 ) that the state has received 15 calls about the breach but no reports of identity theft or compromise.

Those affected were offered free credit monitoring by the Kansas-based American Job Link Alliance.

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.