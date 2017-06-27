Development board supports plan to demolish low-cost hotel

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A new development plan calls for the demolition of a low-cost, extended-stay hotel in Vermont to build a new four-story apartment and commercial building.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2sTgnCM ) tenants at the Larkin Terrace hotel have begun searching for replacement housing within their means, as demolition could begin as early as August pending city and board approval.

Tenants pay lower rates week-by-week to live in the hotel. Board member Frank Kochman says the development project would make the area less affordable, as developers are not legally bound to include low-cost housing units.

Members of South Burlington's Development Review Board believe the project would be a substantial upgrade to the hotel.

Architect Greg Rabideau says future housing built on the property could retroactively bring affordable units to the area.

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com

