Vermont utility regulators give final nod to FairPoint deal

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont utility regulators have given final approval to a deal that will allow the state's largest landline telecommunications company to be acquired by an Illinois Company.

The Vermont Public Service Board decision that was released Monday says the combined company that will be owned by Consolidated Communications will be about twice the size of FairPoint Communications, the company that provides the services now.

Consolidated is working to acquire FairPoint in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The Vermont board says the combined company will be more financially stable than FairPoint, with stronger credit ratings, more flexible access to capital, and greater revenue diversity.

The board says Consolidated will invest more in its communications infrastructure, introduce in Vermont new video streaming products and automated home security services.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.