Man accused of killing ex-wife's husband sues her over house

NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man accused of killing his ex-wife's husband is suing her and her family members in a property dispute.

The Caledonian-Record reports (http://bit.ly/2tfOZRw ) Jeffrey Ray, of Brownington, is suing his ex-wife Brenda Vreeland along with Jessica and Dustin Burns. Ray claims Rick Vreeland falsified records to take his home. He also says Jessica Burns maxed out credit cards in his name and stole Social Security payments.

Vreeland says her late husband never had access to town records. Dustin Burns denies Ray's claims.

Police say Ray told family members before the 2015 Memorial Day killing that he wanted to shoot Vreeland because of a dispute about seeing his children and a disagreement over his property.

Vreeland pleaded not guilty to first degree murder and is currently being held without bail.

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.