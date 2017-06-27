Audit finds paid leave often too long in misconduct probes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A review by the Vermont state auditor's office has found that state employees under investigation for misconduct often remained on paid leave longer than necessary.

The report released Monday looked at the Agency of Human Service's misconduct cases between 2014 and 2016. The Times Argus reports (http://bit.ly/2rXrSHW ) that the review found that in 15 Department of Corrections cases and two Department for Children and Families employees were on paid leave after investigations were completed.

Misconduct can include inappropriately accessing confidential information, misusing state resources, falsifying records, discrimination and sexual assault.

Human Services Commissioner Beth Fastiggi says the department has "definitely worked to improve the timeliness of the disciplinary process" and will continue to do so. She says the department will "absolutely" consider the audit's recommendations.

Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/

