Man accused of stabbing hospitalized until fit for trial

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A judge has ordered a Massachusetts man accused of fatally stabbing another man in downtown Burlington to be hospitalized until he's fit for trial.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2sX8rQU ) Judge James Crucitti deemed 37-year-old Louis Fortier a "person in need of treatment" Monday after hearing testimony from a doctor who examined Fortier.

Fortier pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in March. Police say he stabbed 43-year-old Richard Medina after a dispute.

Crucitti says he wants to ensure Fortier is competent to stand trial.

Psychiatrist Dr. David Rosmarin says he believes Fortier suffers from schizophrenia and should be placed in a psychiatric hospital so he can be medicated.

Both Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George and Fortier's attorney agreed with Judge Crucitti's order.

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com

