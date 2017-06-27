Quantcast

Vermont Police say man dead in 'water related' incident - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont Police say man dead in 'water related' incident

Posted: Updated:

GUILFORD, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a 28-year-old New Hampshire man has died in what is being described as a "water related death" in Guilford.

The victim in the Sunday night incident was identified by police as Nickolas R. Matte, of Hinsdale, New Hampshire.

Police did not describe the circumstances of Matte's death.

Police say the Guilford Fire Department and the Brattleboro Dive Team responded to the scene and assisted with the incident.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.