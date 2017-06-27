Vermont Police say man dead in 'water related' incident

GUILFORD, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a 28-year-old New Hampshire man has died in what is being described as a "water related death" in Guilford.

The victim in the Sunday night incident was identified by police as Nickolas R. Matte, of Hinsdale, New Hampshire.

Police did not describe the circumstances of Matte's death.

Police say the Guilford Fire Department and the Brattleboro Dive Team responded to the scene and assisted with the incident.

