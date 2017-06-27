Police say 2 juveniles arrested for April school hoax threat

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont police department says two juveniles have been identified as suspects in an April lockdown at the Essex High School and both are expected to face charges.

Essex Police Chief Brad LaRose says the Vermont incident is part of a larger, national investigation.

Officials call it a case of "swatting," when individuals call in hoax complaints to drain police resources.

Essex Police and the FBI worked on the case.

Essex Police Capt. George Murtie says one suspect is a 14-year-old boy from Vermont. The other is from another state.

He says social media and a cyber investigation helped identify the juveniles.

Murtie did not identify the suspects or say how they knew each other. He says both suspects are expected to face juvenile charges.

