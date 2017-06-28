Board orders review of Vermont's utility regulation system

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Public Service Board has ordered a review of the state's utility regulation system saying it wants to make sure it's equipped to handle modern utilities.

The review would include a look at an alternative regulatory model used by Green Mountain Power and Vermont Gas Systems.

The two utilities have had agreements with the state to use an "alternative regulation" system to set their rates. The system allows utilities to negotiate a rate deal with the Public Service Department, which represents Vermonters in utility matters. The deal then goes to the utility regulating board for approval.

WVPS-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2se9rms ) the department wants alternative regulation evaluated because it says regulators never reviewed its effectiveness in holding utilities accountable and making sure services are delivered in a high-quality, cost-effective way.

Information from: WVPS-FM, http://www.vpr.net

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.