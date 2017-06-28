Quantcast

Most of 16 escaped elk back at Derby farm

DERBY, Vt. (AP) - A majority of the 16 elk that escaped from a Derby enclosure have returned to the owner's farm.

WCAX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sQR9Gv ) that only three were still on the loose and believed to be on the owner's property Tuesday.

The elk escaped on June 18.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture are expected to be talking to the owners about managing the animals.

