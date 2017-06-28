Vermont college savings program stalled 2 years later

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A plan announced two years ago to give every Vermont baby at least $250 in a college savings account has stalled.

The program, which aimed to give $500 to children in low-income families, was modeled after a successful children's savings account program in Maine. But in Vermont, private donors have failed to pay for it.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2t0t5PP) that the sole donation - $25,000 - came from Ernie Boch, Jr., CEO of Subaru of New England and a friend of former Gov. Peter Shumlin. That amounts to enough to give about $2.77 to every baby born this year and $5.55 to every baby in a low-income household.

In New Hampshire, a plan to give $250 to second-graders who complete a financial literacy course has been put on hold.

