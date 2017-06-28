Quantcast

Man sentenced to 10 years for killing daughter's boyfriend

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont farmer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing his daughter's boyfriend and burying his body beneath a manure pile.

The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2shdQFp ) that 62-year-old Stephen Pelletier pleaded no contest last year to second-degree murder in a plea deal.

Prosecutors say the Castleton man shot 25-year-old Michael Wisell in the back and head on Pelletier's farm in May 2014. Investigators say Pelletier told them Wisell had been physically abusive to his daughter.

Judge Cortland Corsones said Tuesday that he was initially inclined to reject the plea deal to send a message that people should not take the law into their own hands.

He noted that Pelletier never sought police help or a restraining order before shooting Wisell, who lived with the family.

