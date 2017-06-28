Vermont gov. signs balanced budget with no new taxes or fees

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont has a new state budget three days before the start of the next fiscal year.

On Wednesday Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed the balanced 2018 state budget that for the first time in recent memory contains no new taxes or fees.

The new budget increases spending on economic development, affordable housing, childcare and education while addressing the opioid addiction problem.

Scott signed the budget along with the Democratic leaders of the House and Senate money committees.

He's hopeful economic growth will increase state revenues, but the big question mark is what lawmakers decide in Washington. If Congress decides to reduce the amount of spending sent to the states that would affect Vermont.

Scott says if that happens the state will have to adjust state spending accordingly.

