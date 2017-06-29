Quantcast

Consolidated, FairPoint ready to close the deal on Monday - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Consolidated, FairPoint ready to close the deal on Monday

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press

Illinois-based Consolidated Communications and North Carolina-based FairPoint have obtained all necessary state regulatory approvals and anticipate closing the deal in a matter of days.

Consolidated says it plans to close on the $1.5 billion purchase of FairPoint on Monday.

Consolidated President and CEO Bob Udell says the combined company with operations in 24 states will become stronger and more competitive with a 36,000-mile (57933-kilometer) fiber network.

Shareholders approved the merger March 28 and financing has been in place since December.

Udell says the company will be well positioned to expand services and attract new customers while maintaining local community support.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.