Owner whose loose bull caused fatal crash gets probation

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The owner of a bull that wandered out on a road and caused a fatal car crash has been sentenced to 6 to 12 months on probation and 50 hours of community service.

Craig Mosher received no jail time during Wednesday's sentencing for the crash that killed 62-year-old Jon Michael Bellis in 2015.

Mosher was previously charged with involuntary manslaughter, which carried a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. He instead pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment for his sentence.

Farmers feared Mosher's prosecution could set a precedent that could impact the state's farming economy. Rutland County State's Attorney Rose Kennedy says the verdict is not an attack on all farmers, and that Mosher was continuously negligent in maintaining his fence.

