Vermont's newest opioid treatment center opens in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's newest opioid treatment center is open in St. Albans.

The center at the Northwest Regional Medical Center opened on Thursday after receiving approval from federal and state regulators.

It's Vermont's sixth regional treatment center for people with opioid use disorders. The facility that opened Thursday is temporary and will be used while a permanent location, expected to open this fall, is built on Main Street.

The St. Albans facility is part of a program known as the Care Alliance for Opioid Addiction, which works as a partnership between treatment centers and clinicians who work with people addicted to opioids. As of April almost 3,300 people were receiving treatment at centers across the state.

Deputy Health Commissioner Barbara Cimaglio says the St. Albans location fills a missing link in care.

