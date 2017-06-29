Federal death penalty retrial delayed again in 2000 killing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The federal death penalty retrial of a man charged with killing a Rutland supermarket worker nearly 17 years ago is being delayed again.

The second death penalty trial of Donald Fell is being put on hold while prosecutors appeal a ruling on whether testimony of Fell's now-deceased co-defendant could be used if jurors deliberate on whether he should be executed.

The now-37-year-old Fell was convicted in 2005 and sentenced to death for the 2000 killing of Terry King, who was abducted when she arrived for work at a Rutland supermarket and later killed in New York. Fell's original conviction was overturned because of juror misconduct.

Fell's retrial most recently had been scheduled to start in September after a February trial was delayed. No new trial date has been set.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.