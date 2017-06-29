Suspect pleads not guilty to killing, 2 ½ years later

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The suspect in a Burlington killing has pleaded not guilty more than two years after what police say was likely a drug-related crime.

Police arrested Richard Monroe in Texas earlier this month.

He's charged in the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Kevin DeOliveira in January 2015. DeOliveira, a former University of Vermont student, was found dead in his apartment by friends the following day.

WCAX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2s6cusJ ) Monroe is also charged with crimes related to cocaine trafficking and robbery.

He was being held without bail on Thursday.

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com

