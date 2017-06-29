Quantcast

Suspect pleads not guilty to killing, 2 ½ years later - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Suspect pleads not guilty to killing, 2 ½ years later

Posted: Updated:

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The suspect in a Burlington killing has pleaded not guilty more than two years after what police say was likely a drug-related crime.

Police arrested Richard Monroe in Texas earlier this month.

He's charged in the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Kevin DeOliveira in January 2015. DeOliveira, a former University of Vermont student, was found dead in his apartment by friends the following day.

WCAX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2s6cusJ ) Monroe is also charged with crimes related to cocaine trafficking and robbery.

He was being held without bail on Thursday.

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.