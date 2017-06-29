Quantcast

Fatal shooting case moves forward in Vermont

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont judge presiding over a murder case has ordered lawyers to determine what evidence should be admissible.

The Lebanon Valley New reports (http://bit.ly/2tpCFi3 ) that33-year-old Kyle Bolaski was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2008 shooting of Vincent Tamburello Jr. before the Vermont Supreme Court reversed the decision in 2014 because evidence about Tamburello's mental health was excluded. Bolaski claims he acted in self-defense when Tamburello attacked him.

OnWednesday, Judge Theresa DiMauro told the Franklin County prosecutor and defense attorney to determine what records would be excluded in the case.

A toxicology report found Tamburello had several drugs in his system including Xanax and methadone. He was also hospitalized several times before the incident. The defense and prosecution disagree about the concentration of drugs in Tamburello's system and their effects.

