1 dead in motorcycle crash in Sharon - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

1 dead in motorcycle crash in Sharon

SHARON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Sharon.

State police say 33-year-old Jonathan Rikert, of Sharon, was killed Wednesday night when he hit a utility pole.

The crash caused the utility pole to break and wires to fall. State police say Green Mountain Power had to shut off power to the area so that emergency crews could safely reach the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call state police.

