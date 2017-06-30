Judge tosses murder conviction because of error

JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A judge has dismissed the second-degree murder conviction of a Vermont man because of an error in the case's plea process.

The Caledonian-Record reports (http://bit.ly/2u3zmur ) Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Mann Tuesday threw out the conviction of 34-year-old Scott Favreau in the 2000 killing of his foster mother, Vicki Campbell-Beer. Judge Mann says trial Judge Dennis Pearson never asked Favreau if he admitted to the facts of his guilty plea during a plea hearing.

Favreau pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2002 and was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison.

The case will head back to trial if prosecutors can't figure out another plea deal.

Tashia Beer, Campbell-Beer's husband's daughter, was also convicted for her role in the killing.

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com

