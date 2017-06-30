Vermont county shepherds state-approved region energy plan

Quantcast

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A county in Vermont has an energy plan that is the first to be certified by the state Department of Public Service.

The Bennington Banner reports (http://bit.ly/2smmMJt ) the Bennington County Regional Commission received approval on their regional energy plan June 21. The new certification allows the BCRC to review and approve energy plans from towns in the region.

BCRC Executive Director Jim Sullivan says the commission is now working with six towns to prepare municipal energy plans, including Bennington and Dorset. The municipal plans could define locations for solar or wind energy projects from the already-outlined regional plan.

Sullivan says the larger goal of the plan is thinking through how to meet Vermont's long-term energy goals by measuring energy use in the region and proposing efficiency initiatives.

