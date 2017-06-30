Heavy rains on saturated soil cause floods, road closures

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The National Weather Service says heavy rain falling on saturated soil with more to come is causing some flooding and road closures in low-lying areas of northern Vermont and parts of upstate New York.

A flood watch is in effect for parts of upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and western Maine. A flood warning is in effect until about 9 p.m. Friday for areas along the Winooski River near Waterbury, Vermont.

Essex police are reporting minor flooding along parts of Route 128, also known as Browns River Road.

In Clinton County, New York, the heavy overnight rains washed out a number of roads.

National Weather Service meteorologist Kimberly McMahon says there's a break in the rain Friday morning, but thunderstorms and additional rain are expected through Sunday morning.

