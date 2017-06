BRADFORD, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police investigators are trying to determine the cause of an explosion that heavily damaged a house in Bradford.

The explosion at the house on U.S. 5 near the Oxbow Union High School was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

No one was home at the time of the explosion. There were no injuries.

