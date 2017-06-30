Quantcast

Judge refuses to dismiss former lawmaker's sex assault case - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Judge refuses to dismiss former lawmaker's sex assault case

Posted: Updated:

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - A judge has refused to dismiss charges against a former Republican Vermont state senator accused of trying to extract sexual favors in exchange for rent.

A lawyer for 65-year-old Norm McAllister argued that prosecutors withheld critical information from the defense. WPTZ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2t7ZjsQ ) that a judge disagreed Thursday, saying the material was turned over more than a month before the second trial was to start. That trial will proceed as planned.

McAllister faces a charge of sexual assault and three charges of prohibited acts. The Highgate Center resident has maintained his innocence.

Prosecutors dismissed two sexual-assault charges during McAllister's first trial. McAllister had been accused of forcing a woman into oral sex and intercourse at his home farm where she worked.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.