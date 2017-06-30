Judge refuses to dismiss former lawmaker's sex assault case

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - A judge has refused to dismiss charges against a former Republican Vermont state senator accused of trying to extract sexual favors in exchange for rent.

A lawyer for 65-year-old Norm McAllister argued that prosecutors withheld critical information from the defense. WPTZ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2t7ZjsQ ) that a judge disagreed Thursday, saying the material was turned over more than a month before the second trial was to start. That trial will proceed as planned.

McAllister faces a charge of sexual assault and three charges of prohibited acts. The Highgate Center resident has maintained his innocence.

Prosecutors dismissed two sexual-assault charges during McAllister's first trial. McAllister had been accused of forcing a woman into oral sex and intercourse at his home farm where she worked.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.