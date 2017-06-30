Vermont official: bound by law to turn over voter file

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, a Democrat, says his office won't be turning over voters' birth dates and social security numbers to President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud.

The commission sent a letter to the secretaries of state giving them about two weeks to provide about 12 points of voter data.

Some election officials have refused to comply, saying the request invades privacy and is based on false notions of fraud.

Trump lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton but has alleged, without evidence, that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally.

Condos says he is bound by law to provide the voter file, which doesn't contain birth dates or social security numbers, but only if he gets a signed affidavit from the commission chairman first.

