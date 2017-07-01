Vermont seeks application for 5th marijuana dispensary

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont is seeking to add a fifth medical marijuana dispensary.

The Vermont Department of Public Safety said Friday that it is now accepting applications.

There are now four licensed marijuana dispensaries in Brandon, Brattleboro, Burlington and Montpelier that dispense the drug to people suffering from debilitating illnesses.

Applications for a fifth dispensary registration certificate are due by July 28 at 4:30 p.m. They must include a $2,500 nonrefundable application fee.

More information about applying is available online on the Vermont Marijuana Registry webpage.

