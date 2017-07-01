Vermont Fish and Wildlife to hold bear hunt hearings

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is planning a series of public hearings to gather opinions about possible changes to the state's bear hunting regulations.

The proposed changes would require that harvested bears be field dressed prior to reporting. Hunters would be required, if asked, to take a game warden to the location where the bear was killed.

The proposal also clarifies language and improves regulations around the use of bear hounds for hunting and delays the starting date for nonresident bear hound hunting to Sept. 15.

The first hearing will be held Aug. 1 at the Barre Fish and Game Club in Barre.

The second will be held Aug. 3 at the Mill River Union High School in North Clarendon.

Both hearings will start at 6:30 p.m.

