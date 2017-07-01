Quantcast

Vermont Fish and Wildlife to hold bear hunt hearings - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont Fish and Wildlife to hold bear hunt hearings

Posted: Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is planning a series of public hearings to gather opinions about possible changes to the state's bear hunting regulations.

The proposed changes would require that harvested bears be field dressed prior to reporting. Hunters would be required, if asked, to take a game warden to the location where the bear was killed.

The proposal also clarifies language and improves regulations around the use of bear hounds for hunting and delays the starting date for nonresident bear hound hunting to Sept. 15.

The first hearing will be held Aug. 1 at the Barre Fish and Game Club in Barre.

The second will be held Aug. 3 at the Mill River Union High School in North Clarendon.

Both hearings will start at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.