Flash flooding possible in northern New England

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The National Weather Service says heavy rain and thunderstorms could result in flash flooding across parts of northern New England.

A flash flooding watch remains in effect through late Saturday night in central and northern Vermont and portions of Maine and northern New Hampshire.

The weather service says multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible, with the threat for flash flooding increasing through the weekend.

Parts of the region have experienced significant rainfall in recent days, leaving the ground nearly saturated and making it more likely that creeks and smaller rivers will rise rapidly.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.