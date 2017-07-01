Family owned granite company acquired by stone giant

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - A family owned Barre granite business has been acquired by a Canadian company.

The Times Argus reports (http://bit.ly/2saqQbz ) that workers were told this week that Granite Industries of Vermont will continue to operate as an independent company with its new parent company, Polycor, Inc., making investments in the firm. Employees were told that no layoffs were expected.

Polycor has nearly a dozen manufacturing plants, over 30 quarries, and retail stores and offices in North America.

Granite Industries of Vermont president Jeff Martell says the idea of a merger started about four months ago. He says the company decided to merge based on a combination of his approaching retirement age and a solid offer from a solid company.

