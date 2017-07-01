Quantcast

Homeless man hailed for saving life still living in woods

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) - A homeless man credited with saving a crash victim's life is still living in the woods nearly a month after a fundraising campaign to help him raised more than $13,000.

James Pocock became a local celebrity when helped revive a driver who had suffered a heart attack behind the wheel in Williston. Lynnea Nichols of Montpelier set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Pocock, but the two are no longer on speaking terms.

The Burlington Free Press reports the two disagreed over whether the money was taxable, and Pocock worried Nichols would spend the money.

Pocock is still working to find a place to live. He's spent more than half the money, including $3,000 for hot dog cart he hopes to open for business soon.

