Hundreds of books owned by Warren Zevon to be sold

By LISA RATHKEAssociated Press

WEST BARNET, Vt. (AP) - Late musician Warren Zevon's heroes were writers and classical musicians. That's clear by the "Werewolves of London" singer's large and eclectic library that is being auctioned.

The collection of nearly 1,000 books includes copies signed by authors with personal notes to Zevon.

Among the books are collections of W. Somerset Maugham and Graham Greene as well as detective fiction. Some are by friends like Hunter S. Thompson, Carl Hiaasen or Stephen King.

Some contain items within their pages from the musician's life, like a fax from a record company or a restaurant receipt.

Zevon died in 2003 at age 56.

The books are being catalogued and gradually sold on eBay. Zevon's ex-wife and daughter plan to put the money toward a community retreat center they've started in Vermont.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.