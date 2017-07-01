Quantcast

Collaboration reduces time spent in veterans medical center - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Collaboration reduces time spent in veterans medical center

Posted: Updated:

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - The Veterans Affairs Medical Center that serves Vermont and parts of New Hampshire has reduced the length of stay in medical and surgical rooms from about six days to four in the last six months.

Alfred Montoya, director of the White River Junction center, says the decrease means more veterans can be treated in those rooms. He attributes the difference to nurses collaborating to more rapidly find appropriate places in nursing or rehabilitation facilities.

The Valley News reports (http://bit.ly/2tCdo4P ) that the improved collaboration is part of the center's response to a recent report from the Department of Veterans Affairs, which identified numerous issues related to what Montoya called documentation and a lack of attention to details.

Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.