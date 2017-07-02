Burlington gets $2.9 million grant to fix lead paint dangers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A $2.9 million federal grant is helping to fix potentially dangerous lead paint hazards in homes in Burlington and Winooski.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says as a result of the grant, 162 homes in Burlington will be made safer over the next three years. The grant will also help lead reduction efforts in neighboring Winooski.

Officials say the Burlington Lead Program has helped reduce lead hazards in more than 600 homes since it was launched in 2003.

Vermont Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2t0avJl ) the program offers free consultations to residents of Burlington and Winooski and will help pay for and coordinate lead reduction work for qualifying low-income families. The program coordinator says most of Burlington and Winooski homes built before 1978 have some form of lead paint in them.

Information from: WVPS-FM, http://www.vpr.net

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.