Vermont Fish and Wildlife: deadline soon for moose lottery

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding hunters that the deadline to apply for a moose hunting permit for this fall is coming up.

Vermont is going to issue 63 regular season moose hunting permits and 17 archery permits. The deadline is Monday.

The number of permits is reduced from last year's total of 165 total permits, and permits will only be issued for bulls. Biologists expect hunters to take about 33 moose across the state.

Vermont wildlife biologist Cedric Alexander says the state has an estimated moose population of about 1,750 with most concentrated in the Northeast Kingdom.

The number of moose in Vermont has fallen below the ideal number. Alexander says it's hoped that with fewer moose permits the herd will be able to expand.

