Quantcast

New Hampshire asks campgrounds to take in displaced campers - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

New Hampshire asks campgrounds to take in displaced campers

Posted: Updated:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire officials are asking campground owners to let them know if they have room for campers displaced by Saturday's heavy rain and flooding.

Perry Plummer, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, is asking campground owners and operators who have space to call 211, the system that connects callers to information about health and human service programs.

Plummer also is determining whether volunteer help is available for those who sustained property damage, and he's asking those who did to call 211 and press '8'.

Flash flooding in Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire closed roads and prompted the opening of several emergency shelters. In Norwich and Thetford, Vermont, the fire department ordered mandatory evacuations of some homes.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott visited several communities as officials assessed the damage on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.