Amtrak switches to buses after flooding near Vermont tracks

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - Amtrak is putting passengers on buses after flood damage to tracks in Vermont.

WCAX (http://bit.ly/2sCbuvT) reports that about 800 feet of New England Central Rail track in West Hartford were compromised after heavy rain Saturday caused an embankment to become unstable.

Rail service was suspended Saturday night. Crews worked on the track Sunday, but there was no estimate of when it would be fixed.

Passengers will be bussed between St. Albans and Springfield, Massachusetts, until further notice.

